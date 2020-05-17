Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.64. 2,119,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,554. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

