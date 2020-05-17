Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up 1.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

