Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UNH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

