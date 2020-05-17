Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $316.60. The company had a trading volume of 820,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

