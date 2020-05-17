Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,730.96.

Shares of BKNG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,384.31. 602,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,008. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,382.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,753.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

