New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Cowen

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,513 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in New Relic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $39,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

