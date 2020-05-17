New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

