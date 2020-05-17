NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NEE stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.85. 5,058,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

