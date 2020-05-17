NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.07.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $227.85. 5,058,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average of $242.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

