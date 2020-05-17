Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.77 million.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.64.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

