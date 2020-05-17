Nomura Instinet Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by Nomura Instinet from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

