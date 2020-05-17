NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 6,304,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,973. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $762,700,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
