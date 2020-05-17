NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Raised to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 6,304,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,973. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $762,700,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

