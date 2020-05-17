NULS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.74 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. NULS has a market cap of $21.49 million and $7.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.01983465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00167970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,207,042 coins and its circulating supply is 97,130,143 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

