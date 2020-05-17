NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.79.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. 24,691,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $340.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

