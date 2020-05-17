Nyerium (NYEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5,284.11

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $5,284.11 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00016698 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002922 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000829 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 31,973,117 coins and its circulating supply is 27,088,489 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.