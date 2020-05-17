PayPie (PPP) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $69,121.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PayPie has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.01977171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00086956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167922 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

