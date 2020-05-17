PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lessened by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 5.2% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,338,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

