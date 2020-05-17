PIXEL One Day Trading Volume Reaches $166,486.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $383,822.47 and $166,486.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,752.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.20 or 0.02493693 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00631397 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011587 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.