Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $25.74 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,212,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,449,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

