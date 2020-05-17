Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 770,962 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,962 shares during the period. Centurylink accounts for about 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Centurylink worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 40.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 40.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 465,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,229 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centurylink by 209.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 38,314 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 11,184,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,085,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

