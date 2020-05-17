Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 9,284 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

