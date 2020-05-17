Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after purchasing an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,587,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

