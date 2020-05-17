Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Prestige Consumer have lagged the industry in the past three months, the stock is likely to pace up in the near term. The stock got a boost when the company retained its impressive surprise trend in the fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines rose year over year and beat the consensus mark. Results were backed by robust consumption trends at core brands in domestic regions as well as solid international unit’s performance, thanks to consumers’ stockpiling driven by coronavirus. However, management expects these trends to reverse in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, as consumers are likely to alter their shopping habits. This reduction is anticipated to be somewhat offset by increased retailer orders. Apart from this, volatile currency movements remain a concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

PBH stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 1,205,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,832,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $7,458,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

