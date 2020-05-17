ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,291. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

