ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 60,597 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,597 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,026. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

