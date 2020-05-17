ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 917.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.94. 1,494,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,955. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93.

