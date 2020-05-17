ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. 5,250,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

