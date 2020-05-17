ProVise Management Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,110,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

