ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The company has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average of $224.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

