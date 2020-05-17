ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 13,489 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 5,189,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

