ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,419,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

