ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seagate Technology by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of STX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.