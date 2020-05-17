ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 544 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. 8,937,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

