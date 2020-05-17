ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 599 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $67.78. 3,726,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,346,438. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.