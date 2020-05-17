ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,841 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

