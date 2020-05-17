ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in McKesson by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after acquiring an additional 291,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.82.

MCK stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. 2,173,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,646. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

