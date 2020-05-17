QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 76,959 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 56.9% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $75.77. 29,597,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,406,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

