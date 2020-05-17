QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. 29,597,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,406,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

