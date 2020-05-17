Quantis Network Hits Market Cap of $3,873.69 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,873.69 and $208.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.01983465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00167970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

