Rosenblatt Securities Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $65.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.89. 4,005,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.