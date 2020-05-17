Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $250.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.42. 1,459,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 338,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,020,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

