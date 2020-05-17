RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit