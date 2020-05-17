RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

