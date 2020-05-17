Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

