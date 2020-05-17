Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,915,000.

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

