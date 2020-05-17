Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 2,595,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,044. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 622,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sientra by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sientra by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sientra by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 283,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

