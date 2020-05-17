SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $241,446.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

