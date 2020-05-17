Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 528,336 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,851. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

