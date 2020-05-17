SnowGem Price Hits $0.0164 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $409,140.83 and $100,022.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003872 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,958,880 coins and its circulating supply is 24,881,788 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

