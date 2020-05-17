Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $791,114.00 worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.03483272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,165,448 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

