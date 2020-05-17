SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,702.96 and $9.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000512 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.